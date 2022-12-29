Former Steelers QB Josh Dobbs to Replace Malik Willis as Titans Starter

The Tennessee Titans are turning to former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Josh Dobbs.

PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Josh Dobbs will make his first NFL start, replacing Malik Willis for the Tennessee Titans in Week 17.

The Titans announced they'd replace the third-round rookie after three starts and start Dobbs. The former Steeler signed with Tennessee off the Detroit Lions practice squad just last week.

Dobbs hasn't seen regular season action since Week 17 of 2020, when he split reps with Mason Rudolph against the Cleveland Browns. Dobbs finished that game with four completions for two yards and rushed two times for 20 yards.

The Titans' Week 17 game doesn't decide much for their playoff scenarios. Win or lose, the team will have to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 18 to claim the AFC South title and a playoff birth.

