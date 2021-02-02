Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster Has One Regret About His 'Browns is the Browns' Comment

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster wishes he made some money off his "Browns is the Browns" quote.

PITTSBURGH -- During the 2020 season, Pittsburgh Steelers' wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster took plenty of criticism for his words on AFC North rival Cleveland Browns.

"The Browns is the Browns."

The words spread throughout the city of Cleveland in an instant. Before long, it became a motto for the Steelers' playoff opponent, Baker Mayfield was quoting it after the game, and it felt like a social media trend with the number of tweets it received during playoff week.

Smith-Schuster appeared on Fox Sports Radio to discuss the words he uttered before the game. "I said what I said," he commented.

The receiver doesn't mind what was said. In fact, he wishes he thought it out more before giving Cleveland a viral quote.

"They've got a billboard now in Cleveland, just because of me. I should've trademarked it then — could've got some money off of it,"

Smith-Schuster did add that "the media will do what they want with it" about the quote, but host Doug Gottlieb steered the conversation back to the fact that it was trash talk by an NFL player.

Not sure how long the billboard will last in Cleveland, but those words will likely be used as motivation anytime the Browns play the Steelers if Smith-Schuster resigns.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.