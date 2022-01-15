Skip to main content
Player(s)
JuJu Smith-Schuster
Team(s)
Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Will Play vs. Chiefs

The Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver returns for the playoffs.

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster will play against the Kansas City Chiefs, the receiver announced on social media. 

"God answered my prayers and I’ve recovered from my season-ending shoulder injury earlier than expected," Smith-Schuster wrote. "I can’t believe I get another chance to take the field with this team and play in a playoff game to keep our season alive."

Smith-Schuster returned to practice this week after going on Injured Reserve after Week 5 following shoulder surgery. Fellow wide receiver Diontae Johnson said he could tell Smith-Schuster was ready after one day back on the field.

"He looked smooth," Johnson said. "He's still got great hands, natural catcher. Big hands, strong guy. Just being able to run around and show that he's still JuJu. It's exciting."

Smith-Schuster signed a one-year, $8 million deal to return to the Steelers this offseason, but caught just 15 passes for 129 yards in five games this season.

The Steelers face the Chiefs in Kansas City at 8:15 p.m. ET Sunday night.

Read More

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Najee Harris Will Play Against Chiefs

Steelers Final Injury Report: Wildcard vs. Chiefs

Two Steelers Named First-Team All-Pros

Fans Can Vote Najee Harris Pepsi Rookie of the Year

JuJu Smith-Schuster is BACK

USATSI_16604790_168388034_lowres
News

JuJu Smith-Schuster Will Play vs. Chiefs

just now
USATSI_17393756_168388034_lowres
News

Najee Harris Will Play Against Chiefs

1 hour ago
USATSI_17427760_168388034_lowres (1)
Podcasts

Steelers vs. Chiefs Preview: The Ben Factor

3 hours ago
USATSI_17449102_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Final Injury Report: Wildcard vs. Chiefs

23 hours ago
USATSI_17479490_168388034_lowres
News

Najee Harris Provides Update on Elbow Injury

Jan 14, 2022
USATSI_17386096_168388034_lowres
News

Two Steelers Named 2021 First-Team All-Pros

Jan 14, 2022
USATSI_3628765_168388034_lowres
News

Bill Cowher on Ben Roethlisberger's Legacy With Steelers

Jan 14, 2022
USATSI_16930775_168388034_lowres
News

Fans Can Vote Najee Harris Pepsi Rookie of the Year

Jan 14, 2022