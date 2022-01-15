JuJu Smith-Schuster Will Play vs. Chiefs

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster will play against the Kansas City Chiefs, the receiver announced on social media.

"God answered my prayers and I’ve recovered from my season-ending shoulder injury earlier than expected," Smith-Schuster wrote. "I can’t believe I get another chance to take the field with this team and play in a playoff game to keep our season alive."

Smith-Schuster returned to practice this week after going on Injured Reserve after Week 5 following shoulder surgery. Fellow wide receiver Diontae Johnson said he could tell Smith-Schuster was ready after one day back on the field.

"He looked smooth," Johnson said. "He's still got great hands, natural catcher. Big hands, strong guy. Just being able to run around and show that he's still JuJu. It's exciting."

Smith-Schuster signed a one-year, $8 million deal to return to the Steelers this offseason, but caught just 15 passes for 129 yards in five games this season.

The Steelers face the Chiefs in Kansas City at 8:15 p.m. ET Sunday night.

