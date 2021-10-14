    • October 14, 2021
    JuJu Smith-Schuster Gets Emotional Talking About Season-Ending Injury

    Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster spoke at his charity event about how impactful football has been on his life.
    Author:

    Yeah, this one sucked. Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver spoke to fans, family and friends Monday during his foundation's charity event about his season-ending shoulder injury. 

    From the moment he begins speaking, Smith-Schuster shed tears - and yeah, so did we. 

    "Last night was the hardest night for me," the Steelers wideout said. "Football has done so much for me in my life. More than you guys will ever know."

    The 24-year-old underwent surgery on his shoulder Wednesday and will miss the remainder of the season. He signed a one-year, $8 million deal to return to the Steelers in the offseason and will hit free agency agains in 2022.

    The event celebrated Smith-Schuster's Samoan heritage and raised combined $50,000 for the Boys and Girls Club of Western Pa. and Reading is FUNdamental.

    From all of us at All Steelers, get well soon, JuJu! 

