Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster Mentions, Again, That He Wants More Time With Big Ben

PITTSBURGH -- One of the biggest free agent names coming from the Pittsburgh Steelers' roster is wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.

The 24-year-old is set to receive his second NFL contract with a Pro Bowl selection and three 800+ yard receiving seasons already on his resume. That contract might not come from the Steelers, but he's still hoping it does.

Smith-Schuster appeared on Fox Sports Radio to discuss his future this offseason and mentioned his hopes to get to play another season with Ben Roethlisberger.

"I would love to come back. I would love to play with Ben for his time here," Smith-Schuster said. The wide receiver also complimented his quarterback's want to come back despite having to take a pay cut from his $41.25 million cap hit.

"It means a lot," Smith-Schuster added. "He wants to play again. He wants the same guys around him. That's what it is going to take. He doesn't care about the money. He wants to restructure his contract. I think that is pretty cool. It just goes to show he is more about the team than anything else."

Smith-Schuster also addressed the business side of his decision and how it would help for the Steelers to have a young quarterback ready for when Roethlisberger retires.

"I'm always about winning," Smith-Schuster said. "I am always down to be on a team that is fighting and competing for the playoffs every year. As far as the business side and the money, I want to be paid for what I am worth. For what I do for this team particularly. Then again, it all makes sense to bring in Ben and have a quarterback that I can play with for the future."

