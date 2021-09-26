September 26, 2021
Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Leaves Bengals Game With Injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers are now without two starting wide receivers.
Author:
Publish date:

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have ruled out wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster for the remainder of their Week 3 game with the Cincinnati Bengals. 

Smith-Schuster sustained a rib injury but it's not known when exactly when it occurred during the game. He caught two passes for 22 yards in the first half before leaving. 

The Steelers are already without starting wide receiver Diontae Johnson. Chase Claypool, James Washington, Ray-Ray McCloud and Cody White are now the team's active wideouts. White was called up from the practice squad this week. 

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

