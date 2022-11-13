Skip to main content

Former Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Knocked Out After Gruesome Hit

A terrifying moment for the former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster took a gruesome blow during the Kansas City Chiefs Week 10 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars that appeared to knock him unconscious. 

Smith-Schuster was attempting to make a catch across the middle when he was hit by Jaguars safety Andre Cisco. He remained on the field without moving as teammates ran to him and began waiving the medical team out. 

Smith-Schuster signed a one-year, $3.76 million with the Chiefs this offseason and was having a bounce-back season in Kansas City. Through eight games he had 44 receptions for 582 yards and two touchdowns.  

According to reports, Smith-Schuster walked off the field on his own power after being evaluated by trainers. 

Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Steelers Make Five Players Inactive vs Saints

Minkah Fitzpatrick at Game Despite Surgery

4 Things to Watch: Steelers vs Saints

Steelers Activate DB Damontae Kazee from IR

Steelers Considering Jaylen Warren as Feature Back

Kevin Dotson Now Qualifies for Pay Increase Next Season

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

USATSI_19284708_168388034_lowres
News

Saints Tyrann Mathieu Shows Respect for Troy Polamalu Before Steelers Game

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19426267_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Make Changes to Starting Lineup Against Saints

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19373842_168388034_lowres
News

Minkah Fitzpatrick at Saints Game Despite Appendix Surgery

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19373847_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Make Six Players Inactive, Avoid Two Injuries vs Saints

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_18885734_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Place CB William Jackson on IR

By Noah Strackbein
6E85257C-0840-466A-96A4-4FD377FC4469
News

Steelers S Minkah Fitzpatrick to Miss Week 10 With Appendicitis

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_17477794_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Activate T.J. Watt From IR

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19373881_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Suffer Late-Week Injury Leaving Two Players Questionable

By Noah Strackbein