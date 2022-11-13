Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster took a gruesome blow during the Kansas City Chiefs Week 10 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars that appeared to knock him unconscious.

Smith-Schuster was attempting to make a catch across the middle when he was hit by Jaguars safety Andre Cisco. He remained on the field without moving as teammates ran to him and began waiving the medical team out.

Smith-Schuster signed a one-year, $3.76 million with the Chiefs this offseason and was having a bounce-back season in Kansas City. Through eight games he had 44 receptions for 582 yards and two touchdowns.

According to reports, Smith-Schuster walked off the field on his own power after being evaluated by trainers.

