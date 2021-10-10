Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Ruled Out vs. Broncos

The Pittsburgh Steelers receiver left in the second quarter against the Broncos.

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster has been ruled out for the remainder of the game against the Denver Broncos.

Smith-Schuster suffered a shoulder injury in the second quarter during an end-around run. He was helped off the field with trainers in obvious pain and was taken into the locker room.

His original diagnosis was questionable to return.

The Steelers are already without wide receiver James Washington (groin) in Week 5. Chase Claypool, Diontae Johnson, Ray-Ray McCloud and Cody White are the remaining active receivers for Pittsburgh.

