JuJu Smith-Schuster Returns to Practice With Chance to Play vs. Chiefs

The Pittsburgh Steelers could get their star wide receiver back for the playoffs.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers get a major boost in their offense heading into the playoff weekend as wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster returns to practice.

Smith-Schuster was placed on Injured Reserve after undergoing surgery on his left shoulder after his injury against the Denver Broncos in Week 5. He'll remain on IR, opening his 21-day window to be activated to the 53-man roster.

Smith-Schuster signed a one-year, $8 million deal to return to the Steelers this offseason, but caught just 15 passes for 129 yards in five games this season.

The Steelers will have until Saturday at 4 p.m. ET to activate Smith-Schuster for Sunday's Wildcard game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

