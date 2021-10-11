More details have emerged about Pittsburgh Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster's injury.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster will reportedly miss the remainder of the season after suffering a shoulder injury in Week 5.

Smith-Schuster left in the first half against the Denver Broncos after a collision with Kareem Jackson. The Steelers receiver was in noticeable pain leaving the field and was ruled out shortly after.

The injury had been reported as a shoulder dislocation.

Head coach Mike Tomlin announced after the game that Smith-Schuster was taken to the hospital. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the 24-year-old will undergo surgery on the injured shoulder.

Smith-Schuster signed a one-year, $8 million deal with the Steelers this off-season in hopes of landing a bigger deal next offseason. In five games, he finishes his season with 15 catches for 129 yards and a touchdown.

The Steelers will turn to Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool and James Washington in Smith-Schuster’s absence. Ray-Ray McCloud and Cody White are also on the active roster.

