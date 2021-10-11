    • October 11, 2021
    Report: Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster to Undergo Surgery on Injured Shoulder

    More details have emerged about Pittsburgh Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster's injury.
    Author:

    Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster will reportedly miss the remainder of the season after suffering a shoulder injury in Week 5. 

    Smith-Schuster left in the first half against the Denver Broncos after a collision with Kareem Jackson. The Steelers receiver was in noticeable pain leaving the field and was ruled out shortly after. 

    The injury had been reported as a shoulder dislocation.

    Head coach Mike Tomlin announced after the game that Smith-Schuster was taken to the hospital. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the 24-year-old will undergo surgery on the injured shoulder. 

    Smith-Schuster signed a one-year, $8 million deal with the Steelers this off-season in hopes of landing a bigger deal next offseason. In five games, he finishes his season with 15 catches for 129 yards and a touchdown. 

    The Steelers will turn to Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool and James Washington in Smith-Schuster’s absence. Ray-Ray McCloud and Cody White are also on the active roster. 

