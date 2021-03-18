Report: Former Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster in Talks With Jets

GM ReportNewsGame DayPodcastsAll Steelers+SI.com
It appears former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is finally generating some free agency buzz.
Ex-Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster has lasted longer than many expected on the free agent market, but is reportedly in talks with the New York Jets. 

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Smith-Schuster has been "having conversations" with the Jets about a potential contract. New York signed wide receiver Corey Davis to a three-year, $37.5 million contract earlier in the week.

Smith-Schuster played at USC with current Jets quarterback Sam Darnold. As of now, the future for Darnold is cloudy, but bringing in two strong receivers like Davis and Smith-Schuster could give the fourth-year quarterback one last chance at proving himself. 

Smith-Schuster would be the fifth former-Steeler to move on to a new team since Monday. Pittsburgh also released inside linebacker Vince Williams, but did make Zach Banner's two-year deal official on Thursday

