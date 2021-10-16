Steelers Place JuJu Smith-Schuster on IR, Activate Zach Banner

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have shut down wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster for the remainder of the season while regaining offensive tackle Zach Banner.

On Saturday, the Steelers announced they've placed Smith-Schuster on Injured Reserve following season-ending shoulder surgery. The 24-year-old suffered a dislocation against the Denver Broncos and will need roughly four months to recover.

Smith-Schuster signed a one-year, $8 million deal to rejoin the Steelers this offseason. He caught 15 passes for 129 yards and a touchdown this season.

The Steelers also activated Banner from IR after missing the first five weeks of the season.

Banner underwent ACL surgery last year after suffering the injury in Week 1. He played in one preseason game before going on IR to begin the season. The right tackle started practicing in Week 4.

Banner was assumed to be the starting right tackle heading into the year but the Steelers moved Chuks Okorafor to the right side following Banner's setback. Head coach Mike Tomlin did not declare whether or not Banner will regain his starting role.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Steelers vs. Seahawks Preview

Anthony McFarland Reveals Injury That Sidelined Him

Steelers Defense vs. DK Metcalf

Steelers Should Beat the Seahawks, Right?

Big Ben Featured in Myles Garrett's Halloween Graveyard