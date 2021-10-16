    • October 16, 2021
    Steelers Place JuJu Smith-Schuster on IR, Activate Zach Banner

    The Pittsburgh Steelers swap players from IR ahead of Week 6.
    Author:

    PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have shut down wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster for the remainder of the season while regaining offensive tackle Zach Banner. 

    On Saturday, the Steelers announced they've placed Smith-Schuster on Injured Reserve following season-ending shoulder surgery. The 24-year-old suffered a dislocation against the Denver Broncos and will need roughly four months to recover. 

    Smith-Schuster signed a one-year, $8 million deal to rejoin the Steelers this offseason. He caught 15 passes for 129 yards and a touchdown this season. 

    The Steelers also activated Banner from IR after missing the first five weeks of the season. 

    Banner underwent ACL surgery last year after suffering the injury in Week 1. He played in one preseason game before going on IR to begin the season. The right tackle started practicing in Week 4. 

    Banner was assumed to be the starting right tackle heading into the year but the Steelers moved Chuks Okorafor to the right side following Banner's setback. Head coach Mike Tomlin did not declare whether or not Banner will regain his starting role. 

    Steelers Place JuJu Smith-Schuster on IR, Activate Zach Banner

