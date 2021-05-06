Steelers' Justin Layne Takes Plea Deal in Felony Gun Charge Case

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback took a plea deal lowering his charge from his April arrest.

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Justin Layne is facing a lesser charge after taking a plea deal following his April 23 arrest in northeast Ohio. ESPN was the first to report the news.

Layne, 23, was pulled over last month on I-90 going 89 mph in a 60 mph zone. During the stop, police found a loaded pistol. Layne was arrested on suspicion of felony transportation of a firearm inside of a vehicle and two misdemeanor charges - driving with a suspended license and exceeding the speed limit, according to court reports.

Layne took a plea deal for misdemeanor possessing criminal tools. He received six months probation, 32 hours of community service, a $500 fine, and was ordered to pay court costs.

Layne, the Steelers third-round pick in 2019, played in all 16 games last season. The Steelers signed four undrafted defensive backs and drafted Tre Norwood in the seventh-round.

In 26 games, Layne has totaled 25 tackles and no interceptions. He played 117 defensive snaps and 261 (57%) of special teams reps in 2020.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.