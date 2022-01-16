Steelers vs. Chiefs Picks and Predictions

Not everyone believes the Pittsburgh Steelers season ends in Kansas City.

Can the Pittsburgh Steelers pull off the impossible against the Kansas City Chiefs?

Heading into the Steelers vs. Chiefs Wild Card matchup, no one - and we mean no one - is giving Pittsburgh a chance. They're currently 12.5-point underdogs, which is the largest of Ben Roethlisberger's career.

Yet, there is one member of All Steelers Talk that believes the Steelers' season doesn't end in Kansas City. Find out how Pittsburgh could walk away winners, and why this game isn't going to be a blowout either way.

Make sure to subscribe to All Steelers Talk on YouTube for exclusive giveaways and insight.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Texans Interview Hines Ward for Head Coach Job

JuJu Smith-Schuster Will Play vs. Chiefs

Najee Harris Will Play Against Chiefs

Steelers Final Injury Report: Wildcard vs. Chiefs

Two Steelers Named First-Team All-Pros