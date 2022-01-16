Skip to main content
Player(s)
Ben Roethlisberger
Team(s)
Pittsburgh Steelers, Kansas City Chiefs

Steelers vs. Chiefs Picks and Predictions

Not everyone believes the Pittsburgh Steelers season ends in Kansas City.

Can the Pittsburgh Steelers pull off the impossible against the Kansas City Chiefs?

Heading into the Steelers vs. Chiefs Wild Card matchup, no one - and we mean no one - is giving Pittsburgh a chance. They're currently 12.5-point underdogs, which is the largest of Ben Roethlisberger's career. 

Yet, there is one member of All Steelers Talk that believes the Steelers' season doesn't end in Kansas City. Find out how Pittsburgh could walk away winners, and why this game isn't going to be a blowout either way. 

Make sure to subscribe to All Steelers Talk on YouTube for exclusive giveaways and insight. 

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Read More

Texans Interview Hines Ward for Head Coach Job

JuJu Smith-Schuster Will Play vs. Chiefs

Najee Harris Will Play Against Chiefs

Steelers Final Injury Report: Wildcard vs. Chiefs

Two Steelers Named First-Team All-Pros

USATSI_17412769_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Steelers vs. Chiefs Picks and Predictions

2 minutes ago
USATSI_8946293_168388034_lowres
News

Texans Interview Former Steelers WR Hines Ward for Head Coach Job

16 hours ago
USATSI_16928933_168388034_lowres
News

Bengals Inactives vs. Raiders

18 hours ago
USATSI_17464959_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Release Punter Corliss Waitman

18 hours ago
USATSI_16604790_168388034_lowres
News

JuJu Smith-Schuster Will Play vs. Chiefs

19 hours ago
USATSI_17393756_168388034_lowres
News

Najee Harris Will Play Against Chiefs

20 hours ago
USATSI_17427760_168388034_lowres (1)
Podcasts

Steelers vs. Chiefs Preview: The Ben Factor

23 hours ago
USATSI_17449102_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Final Injury Report: Wildcard vs. Chiefs

Jan 14, 2022