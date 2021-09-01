Steelers Add S Karl Joseph, 14 Others to Practice Squad
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are signing 15 players to their 2021 practice squad after the team trimmed their active roster down to 53.
The Steelers signed the following players to their practice squad:
- WR Ricco Bussey
- WR Cody White;
- RBTrey Edmunds
- RB Jaylen Samuels
- OT Chaz Green
- OT John Leglue
- TE Kevin Rader
- DB Mark Gilbert
- DB Donovan Stiner
The team also agreed to terms with the following players, who will be designated to the practice squad as well:
- WR Steven Sims
- OG Malcolm Pridgeon
- LB Derrek Tuszka
- LB Christian Miller
- DE Daniel Archibong
- S Karl Joseph
The Steelers will leave one practice squad spot open heading into the weekend. Of the 15, five did not spend training camp with the Steelers; Sims, Tuszka, Miller, Archibong and Joseph.
Pittsburgh reportedly brought Joseph in for a visit this offseason. The former West Virginia safety played in 14 games for the Cleveland Browns last season, including eight starts. He finished the season with 66 tackles, four pass defenses and an interception.
Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.
