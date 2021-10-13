    • October 13, 2021
    Steelers DB Karl Joseph Discusses Jon Gruden Fallout

    The Pittsburgh Steelers safety spent two seasons with the Raiders during Jon Gruden's time.
    Author:

    PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers safety Karl Joseph addressed the Jon Gruden fallout during his media availability Wednesday, saying the matter was "shocking."

    "My time with the Raiders being great. Coach Gruden, I have nothing but respect for him. I wish him the best of luck. It was shocking for me. As far as being around him, that's not something I ever saw."

    Joseph was drafted by the Raiders in the first round in 2016 and played in then Oakland until 2019. Gruden became the head coach in 2018. 

    Joseph acknowledged he didn't know everything about the situation, saying he's sure his former head coach meant no harm with anything. 

    "From my time around him, he's a great coach," Joseph said. "He loves football and he loves getting his guys ready to win."

