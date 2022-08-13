Steelers Safety Karl Joseph Leaves Seahawks Game With Injury

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers suffered their first injury of the season, losing safety Karl Joseph during the first quarter of their preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks.

Joseph was working with the first team in a number of positions during training camp. He left with roughly nine minutes remaining in the first quarter and was immediately ruled out by the team.

The Steelers suited Minkah Fitzpatrick and Terrell Edmunds, but their reps will likely be limited in the preseason. Tre Norwood, Damontae Kazee, Donovan Stiner and Miles Killibrew remain available.

The Steelers are already without eight players coming into the game.

