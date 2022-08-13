Steelers Safety Karl Joseph Leaves Seahawks Game With Injury
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers suffered their first injury of the season, losing safety Karl Joseph during the first quarter of their preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks.
Joseph was working with the first team in a number of positions during training camp. He left with roughly nine minutes remaining in the first quarter and was immediately ruled out by the team.
The Steelers suited Minkah Fitzpatrick and Terrell Edmunds, but their reps will likely be limited in the preseason. Tre Norwood, Damontae Kazee, Donovan Stiner and Miles Killibrew remain available.
The Steelers are already without eight players coming into the game.
Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
Steelers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Seahawks Game
Read More
Steelers Players Who Will Not Play vs. Seahawks
Mason Rudolph Becomes Trade Option for Jets
QB Notebook: Kenny Pickett Will Play Most vs. Seahawks
Anthony McFarland Has Huge Opportunity Ahead of Him in Opener
Mitch Trubisky's Goals for Steelers Preseason Opener
- Subscribe to the All Steelers YouTube Channel
- Follow All Steelers on Twitter: @si_steelers
- Like and Follow All Steelers on Facebook