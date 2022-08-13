Skip to main content

Steelers Safety Karl Joseph Leaves Seahawks Game With Injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers lose their safety.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers suffered their first injury of the season, losing safety Karl Joseph during the first quarter of their preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks. 

Joseph was working with the first team in a number of positions during training camp. He left with roughly nine minutes remaining in the first quarter and was immediately ruled out by the team. 

The Steelers suited Minkah Fitzpatrick and Terrell Edmunds, but their reps will likely be limited in the preseason. Tre Norwood, Damontae Kazee, Donovan Stiner and Miles Killibrew remain available. 

The Steelers are already without eight players coming into the game.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Seahawks Game

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Steelers Players Who Will Not Play vs. Seahawks

Mason Rudolph Becomes Trade Option for Jets

QB Notebook: Kenny Pickett Will Play Most vs. Seahawks

Anthony McFarland Has Huge Opportunity Ahead of Him in Opener

Mitch Trubisky's Goals for Steelers Preseason Opener

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

USATSI_18359741_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Inactives vs. Seahawks: Preseason Opener

By Noah Strackbein1 hour ago
USATSI_18540602_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Seahawks Game

By Noah Strackbein5 hours ago
USATSI_18754320_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

Steelers vs. Seahawks: What to Watch for in Preseason Opener

By Derrick Bell8 hours ago
USATSI_17477855_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Players Who Will Not Play vs. Seahawks

By Noah Strackbein11 hours ago
USATSI_18754178_168388034_lowres (1)
Podcasts

Steelers vs. Seahawks Preview: What to Expect in Preseason Opener

By Noah Strackbein and Derrick Bell11 hours ago
USATSI_18359752_168388034_lowres (1)
GM Report

Steelers QB Mason Rudolph Becomes Trade Option for Jets

By Noah Strackbein11 hours ago
USATSI_18801701_168388034_lowres
News

Deshaun Watson Apologizes for First Time to Sexual Assault Accusers

By Noah StrackbeinAug 12, 2022 6:55 PM EDT
USATSI_18359753_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

5 Steelers With Most to Prove vs. Seahawks

By Noah StrackbeinAug 12, 2022 7:48 AM EDT