Steelers Might Keep Matt Canada to Protect Kenny Pickett

The Pittsburgh Steelers could keep their offensive coordinator, even if there's not a convincing reason to.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have yet to announce a decision at offensive coordinator, which is leading some to assume the team will stick with Matt Canada for another season.

Maybe that's true, and if it is, there is likely a strong reason. And for some, that reason is Kenny Pickett.

One of the explanations presented to the public on why the Steelers will not change offensive coordinators this offseason is Kenny Pickett. Protecting the stability of their second-year quarterback has to be a high priority, and one NFL insider says it's exactly why Pittsburgh will keep Canada.

During an appearance on 93.7 The Fan, Pro Football Focus's Mike Florio presented the idea of considering Canada moving forward because of the late-season push by the Steelers.

"Why disrupt it if it's starting to work with Kenny Pickett?" Florio said. "Why bring a new personality? A new coach with a new offense? Why would you want to put Kenny Pickett through that?"

Pickett finished the second-half of the season as well as he could have, throwing just one interception after the bye week and leading two back-to-back game-winning drives during the Steelers' playoff push.

Does it make sense to keep Canada because of Pickett's limited development during his rookie season? Maybe. But also, maybe not.

