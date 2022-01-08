Steelers DC Keith Butler Will Not Coach vs. Ravens

The Pittsburgh Steelers will proceed without their defensive coordinator in Week 18.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without defensive coordinator Keith Butler in Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens, the team has announced.

Butler entered in COVID-19 protocols on Jan. 5.

Head coach Mike Tomlin and senior defensive assistant Teryl Austin will takeover defensive play-calling duties in Butler's absence. Tomlin spoke about taking on the defensive coordinator duties earlier in the week, saying it will be no problem handling both.

The Steelers also got players back from their Reserve/COVID-19 list. Friday and Saturday, the team activated cornerback Joe Haden, center Kendrick Green and wide receiver Diontae Johnson.

All three are available to play Sunday against the Ravens,

