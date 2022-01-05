Skip to main content
    •
    January 5, 2022
    SUBSCRIBE

    Steelers DC Keith Butler Enters COVID-19 Protocols

    The Pittsburgh Steelers defensive coordinator's status is in question for Week 18.

    PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed defensive coordinator Keith Butler into their COVID-19 protocols, the team announced. 

    Butler and cornerback Joe Haden have both tested positive for COVID-19, leaving both of their status in doubt for Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens. 

    Head coach Mike Tomlin has contributed throughout his career in gameplanning for the defense. If Butler is unable to coach this week, it will likely be Tomlin calling defensive plays, and working with senior defensive assistant Teryl Austin prior to the game.

    The Steelers got good news surrounding COVID-19 as well. Earlier in the day, Pittsburgh activated six players, including Devin Bush and Joe Schobert, from their Reserve/COVID-19 list.

    Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    John Harbaugh Says T.J. Watt is Best Defensive Player in NFL

    Roethlisberger on Mason Rudolph Competing for Starting Job

    Read More

    Steelers Activate Several Starters From COVID-19 List

    Cam Heyward Wins Chief Award

    The Aftermath of Big Ben's Heinz Field Sendoff

    Le'Veon Bell Sends Farewell Message to Ben Roethlisberger

    Ben Roethlisberger Takes One Final Lap Around Heinz Field

    Najee Harris Breaks Franco Harris' Rookie Rushing Record

    Report: Antonio Brown Left Game After Argument Over His Health

    USATSI_9085546_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers DC Keith Butler Enters COVID-19 Protocols

    just now
    USATSI_17386176_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers Place CB Joe Haden on COVID-19 List

    20 minutes ago
    USATSI_17302036_168388034_lowres
    News

    Ravens HC John Harbaugh Says T.J. Watt is Best Defensive Player in NFL

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17163756_168388034_lowres
    News

    Ben Roethlisberger on Mason Rudolph Competing for Steelers Starting QB Job

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17393770_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers Activate Several Starters From COVID-19 List

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17301868_168388034_lowres
    News

    Cam Heyward Wins Chief Award

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17449046_168388034_lowres
    News

    T.J. Watt Named Defensive Player of the Week

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_17448692_168388034_lowres
    Podcasts

    The Aftermath of Big Ben's Heinz Field Sendoff

    6 hours ago