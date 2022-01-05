Steelers DC Keith Butler Enters COVID-19 Protocols

The Pittsburgh Steelers defensive coordinator's status is in question for Week 18.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed defensive coordinator Keith Butler into their COVID-19 protocols, the team announced.

Butler and cornerback Joe Haden have both tested positive for COVID-19, leaving both of their status in doubt for Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens.

Head coach Mike Tomlin has contributed throughout his career in gameplanning for the defense. If Butler is unable to coach this week, it will likely be Tomlin calling defensive plays, and working with senior defensive assistant Teryl Austin prior to the game.

The Steelers got good news surrounding COVID-19 as well. Earlier in the day, Pittsburgh activated six players, including Devin Bush and Joe Schobert, from their Reserve/COVID-19 list.

