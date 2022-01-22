Steelers DC Keith Butler Announces Retirement

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers defensive coordinator Keith Butler has announced his retirement.

"It is an emotional day as I announce I am retiring from my football coaching career," Butler told Steelers.com. "I have spent every year since 1990 as a coach in the NFL and the NCAA, but the time is right for me to walk away after a successful career both playing and coaching the game I love.

"I want to thank the Rooney Family, Bill Cowher, Mike Tomlin and all the coaches and players that I have been involved with over my entire coaching career. I look forward to spending more time with my family, whom have been so supportive of me throughout the years. I wish nothing but the best to the Pittsburgh Steelers, and I will be cheering them on during my retirement."

Butler has been with the Steelers since 2003, working as the linebackers coach until 2014 before being promoted to defensive coordinator in January of 2015.

The Steelers defensive coordinator position could feature a few candidates but the expectation is defensive assistant Teryl Austin will be promoted into the role.

