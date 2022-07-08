Skip to main content

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett Named ACC Athlete of the Year

The Pittsburgh Steelers rookie continues collecting collegiate honors.

Current Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett isn't done collecting honors from a legendary college career. The first-round rookie from next door was named the 2022 ACC Male Athlete of the Year by the conference. 

Pickett led the Panthers to their first ACC Championship after an 11-2 record. He threw for 4,319 yards with 42 touchdowns and only seven interceptions - all Pitt records. He also beat Deshaun Watson's record for passing touchdowns by one. 

Pickett finished his career as Pitt's all-time leader in passing yards (12,303), pass completions (1,045), total offense (13,112), touchdown responsibility (102) and passing touchdowns (81). 

"Kenny had a historic year, not only for Pitt but also for the Atlantic Coast Conference," Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi told the team website. "He represented our university, the city of Pittsburgh and the ACC with the utmost class every step of the way. Kenny is a very deserving recipient of this prestigious award and we are, yet again, tremendously proud of him."

Pickett is set to head into Steelers training camp competing for the starting job against Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph. 

