PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers had a scare during the third quarter of Week 10 when Kenny Pickett limped off the field and into the blue medical tent against the New Orleans Saints.

The rookie quarterback took a hit earlier on the drive and got up slowly. From there, the limp got worse until he eventually ended the drive and met with the trainers.

Pickett didn't miss a drive and seemed much better health-wise after meeting with the team doctor. After the game, he told media it was a left ankle injury and that he was fine after taking a break.

"It feels good. I'll ice it and I'll be good to go," he said.

Pickett said there was never a concern about missing time during the game when he went into the medical tent. From what he's shown through his short time in Pittsburgh, it's hard to imagine he'll let this hold him back throughout the week, but it's certainly something to monitor.

