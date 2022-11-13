Skip to main content

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett Dealing With Leg Injury in Saints Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback is visibly in discomfort.

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett appears to be dealing with a left leg injury that he suffered in the third quarter against the New Orleans Saints. 

Pickett came up limping after a red zone run and then took a hit on the following play. He remained on the field for the remainder of the drive before limping off to the sideline and entering the blue medical tent with trainers. 

He spent time between playing lifting and stretching his left leg. It was clear he was in discomfort on the field. 

He rushed the ball five times before his injury.

Pickett left the medical tent and put his helmet back to prepare for the next drive. At this time, it isn't serious enough to take him off the field. 

Backup Mitch Trubisky began warming up on the sideline with wide receiver Gunner Olszewski as Pickett entered the tent. He's the only other active quarterback on the roster for the game.  

Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Make Five Players Inactive vs Saints

Minkah Fitzpatrick at Game Despite Surgery

4 Things to Watch: Steelers vs Saints

Steelers Activate DB Damontae Kazee from IR

Steelers Considering Jaylen Warren as Feature Back

Kevin Dotson Now Qualifies for Pay Increase Next Season

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

USATSI_19287943_168388034_lowres
News

JuJu Smith-Schuster Knocked Out After Gruesome Hit

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19284708_168388034_lowres
News

Saints Tyrann Mathieu Shows Respect for Troy Polamalu Before Steelers Game

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19426267_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Make Changes to Starting Lineup Against Saints

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19373842_168388034_lowres
News

Minkah Fitzpatrick at Saints Game Despite Appendix Surgery

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19373847_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Make Six Players Inactive, Avoid Two Injuries vs Saints

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_18885734_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Place CB William Jackson on IR

By Noah Strackbein
6E85257C-0840-466A-96A4-4FD377FC4469
News

Steelers S Minkah Fitzpatrick to Miss Week 10 With Appendicitis

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_17477794_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Activate T.J. Watt From IR

By Noah Strackbein