Steelers QB Kenny Pickett Dealing With Leg Injury in Saints Game

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett appears to be dealing with a left leg injury that he suffered in the third quarter against the New Orleans Saints.

Pickett came up limping after a red zone run and then took a hit on the following play. He remained on the field for the remainder of the drive before limping off to the sideline and entering the blue medical tent with trainers.

He spent time between playing lifting and stretching his left leg. It was clear he was in discomfort on the field.

He rushed the ball five times before his injury.

Pickett left the medical tent and put his helmet back to prepare for the next drive. At this time, it isn't serious enough to take him off the field.

Backup Mitch Trubisky began warming up on the sideline with wide receiver Gunner Olszewski as Pickett entered the tent. He's the only other active quarterback on the roster for the game.

