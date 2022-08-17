Kenny Pickett to See Increased Workload in Steelers Second Preseason Game

PITTSBURGH -- Kenny Pickett has slowly climbed the Pittsburgh Steelers depth chart during training camp. He took practice snaps primarily with the third team during OTAs but has since stepped up to take reps with the second-teamers in recent weeks. His standout debut against the Seattle Seahawks in last weekend's preseason opener seems to have cemented him as the backup to presumed starter Mitch Trubisky.

Head coach Mike Tomlin said following practice that Pickett's increased second-team snaps have a purpose. The team is preparing for him to take on a larger workload during their Week 2 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"He's going to get some reps and more varsity-like action in this game in an effort to get him in and see how he fares," Tomlin said. "And what he's doing out there is just preparing for it."

Pickett played the entire second half for the Steelers last week against Seattle. He completed 13 of 15 passes for 95 yards and two touchdowns - the last of which was a 24-yard, game-winning strike to Tyler Vaughns that came with three seconds.

