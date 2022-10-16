Skip to main content

Watch: Steelers QB Kenny Pickett Introduced at Acrisure Stadium for First Time

A new era for the Pittsburgh Steelers has begun.

PITTSBURGH -- For the first time in his NFL career, Kenny Pickett is starting at home for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

It's the beginning of a new era at Acrisure Stadium, and the crowd made sure to welcome their rookie quarterback as well as they could. 

"At quarterback, from Pitt, number eight, Kenny Pickett" soared through the loudspeaker, and the fans went nuts. Acrisure Stadium waited all week to hear the name of their rookie quarterback announced, and no one held back when it happened. 

Check out Pickett getting introduced for the first time in Pittsburgh. 

