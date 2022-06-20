Steelers QB Kenny Pickett a 'Luxury' Pick for the Future

The Pittsburgh Steelers are letting their quarterback competition play out this summer, but it's becoming more and more thought of that Mitch Trubisky is already the locked-in starter.

Most recently, former Steelers offensive tackle Maxx Starks called Pickett a "luxury" pick that will benefit the team in the future. For now, it's Trubisky's team.

"You already brought in Mitch Trubisky before Kenny Pickett, so I look at that and say, you know, Kenny Pickett was one that's a luxury that will be a future plan," Starks said on Moving the Chains. "I don't think that's for this year. I don't think it's as immediate as people want to think what his impact can be."

The Steelers have confirmed that Trubisky will operate as the first QB with Mason Rudolph running the twos and Pickett with the third team. That could change as offensive coordinator Matt Canada said there's a "detailed plan" laid out for everyone.

Trubisky is already forming a connection with the wideouts as well. Both Chase Claypool and George Pickens have opened up about their on-field connection with the new quarterback.

