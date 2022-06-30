Skip to main content

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett Within NFL's Top 5 Highest-Selling Jerseys

The Pittsburgh Steelers rookie QB is making his mark amongst fans.

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett hasn't even won the starting job yet, but the first-round pick is becoming a fan favorite early in his career. 

Not amongst rookies, but within the entire NFL, Pickett ranks fourth in highest jersey sales this year. The rookie has been on the team for less than three months and has already proven to be a fan favorite amongst Steelers Nation. 

Pickett trails just Russell Wilson, Josh Allen and Davante Adams heading into training camp. He's joined by just Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (10th) as AFC North jerseys within the top 10. 

Even if Mitch Trubisky walks into the 2022 season as the starter, it's very apparent fans are excited about the future with Pickett. The Pitt star has been a household name in the Steel City for years, and is quickly making his mark next door. 

