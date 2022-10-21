Steelers' Kenny Pickett, Pat Freiermuth, Levi Wallace Cleared to Play vs. Dolphins

PITTSBURGH -- Kenny Pickett, Pat Freiermuth and Levi Wallace have all cleared concussion protocol and are able to play in Week 7 against the Miami Dolphins, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced.

Freiermuth and Wallace both left Week 5 against the Buffalo Bill with concussions. Neither played in Week 6 and were limited in practice last week. This week, they've been full participants throughout the week.

Pickett left in the third quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and entered the protocol. He returned to practice on Wednesday as a full participant and remained that way throughout the week.

According to head coach Mike Tomlin, Pickett will start against the Dolphins. Freiermuth will also return to the starting lineup, and the Steelers could have all three cornerbacks healthy with Wallace's return and Ahkello Witherspoon and Cam Sutton healing from hamstring injuries.

