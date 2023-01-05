PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger didn't vocalize any criticism about Kenny Pickett, but now that he's been proven wrong - at least in his own head - he's letting it be known.

Roethlisberger spoke about the Steelers' rookie quarterback on the latest episode of his podcast 'Footbahlin' about how Pickett has exceeded all the expectations he had for him - and that there are very high hopes for this quarterback.

"I severely, in my opinion, underestimated Kenny," Roethlisberger said. "I think he throws the ball better than I thought, he runs it way better than I expected and thought his decision making is really really good. His leadership, his toughness, [he has] just enough of an edge to him it looks like. So, I apologize, not that I made this vocal to anybody else, but in my own head. Kenny, keep doing what you're doing because you are leading this team and becoming the guy that everyone was hoping you would be. I think the sky is the limit for him, really."

Roethlisberger did say there's even more room for growth, but that seems like an easy depiction watching Pickett. For a rookie, he's done more than many believed and put the Steelers in a position for the playoffs.

This season is still very-much alive. Big Ben says next year is when things can really heat up, though.

"Now, let's see what year two, year three looks like," Roethlisberger said. "That'll be the key in my opinion, like I said, to really take the next step. But he is all that and even more than I thought he was going to be."

