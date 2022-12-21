Steelers QB Kenny Pickett Returns From Concussion Protocol

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback is back as a full participant in practice.

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett is officially back, practicing fully for the first time since entering the concussion protocol against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 15.

Pickett was limited in practice last week but was not cleared in time for the game. Instead, Mitch Trubisky started against the Carolina Panthers with Mason Rudolph as the backup.

Pickett has now returned as a full participant at practice and has believed to check the final box in clearing protocol. He was listed as a full participant on the team's estimated practice report, yesterday, as well.

According to head coach Mike Tomlin, he's set to return as the starter this weekend against the Las Vegas Raiders. Pickett is 4-5 as a starter this season.

