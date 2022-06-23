Skip to main content

Steelers Sign QB Kenny Pickett to Rookie Deal

The Pittsburgh Steelers sign their final rookie contract.

PITTSBURGH -- And the final first-round pick of the 2022 NFL Draft is officially signed. The Pittsburgh Steelers have inked quarterback Kenny Pickett to his first NFL deal, closing the door on the their final rookie contract. 

Pickett was selected 20th by the Steelers after spending five seasons next door with the Pitt Panthers. He's set to compete with Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph for the starting job this season, but spent most of his time running with the third-stringers during spring practices. 

Pickett's rookie contract is expected to be somewhere near $14 million over four years, with a fifth-year option in place for the Steelers. He is the last of their seven picks to sign his deal. 

The Steelers head to Saint Vincent College on July 26 for training camp. Before that, Pickett and Trubisky plan to meet up in Florida to continue training, and Pickett has made it clear he's going to keep working despite the break. 

