Steelers QB Kenny Pickett Will Start Against Dolphins

The Pittsburgh Steelers rookie cleared concussion protocol and has practiced all week.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will roll into Week 7 against the Miami Dolphins with rookie Kenny Pickett starting at quarterback.

Pickett was cleared of concussion protocol after leaving Week 6 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He spent the week undergoing testing, practiced at full capacity all week and was cleared by an independent doctor prior to the team's final walk-through. 

"Went through it with the doctors and the medical staff," Pickett said. "Had people flying in here to go to these doctors, so I know they're the best in the country. I feel great with where I'm at going into Sunday."

Pickett said he feels "a lot better" since he was first diagnosed. He did not specify what symptoms he had or how long he had them, just that he finished the process and was cleared. 

Head coach Mike Tomlin said at his beginning of the week press conference that Pickett would start if cleared. After passing through the protocol, the rookie will step back on the field for his third start, this time against the Dolphins. 

