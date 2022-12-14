Steelers QB Kenny Pickett Starts Week on Promising Note Toward Return
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett remains in concussion protocol but did take a step in the right direction as the team begins practices for Week 15.
Pickett has not been ruled out for Week 15 against the Carolina Panthers, but he will need to clear protocol in order to play. And as the team took the field for the first time this week, their rookie quarterback was with them - in a limited capacity.
Pickett was a limited participant in practice, working in individual drills but nothing team-related. He'll need to practice twice before being cleared, and if he is, head coach Mike Tomlin said he will start.
Meanwhile, the Steelers are preparing for life without their rookie, as Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph compete for the starting job. Both veterans split reps at practice and will continue to work with the first team before the coaching staff decides on a starter.
