Skip to main content

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett Sends 'Thank You' to Pitt

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback says thank you to the University of Pittsburgh.

PITTSBURGH -- Kenny Pickett isn't going far, but the star Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback wanted to take time to assure every Pitt fan, teammate and coach knew how grateful he was for five years with the program.

Pickett, who was the Pittsburgh Steelers first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, posted a full-page thank you in the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, sending his thoughts to Pitt fans and members of the program. 

"I will always treasure five years at the University of Pittsburgh. I want to thank all the coaches, players, staff, friends and especially the fans who supported me during my college career," Pickett wrote. "I am so proud that we accomplished our goal of winning a championship. WE did it. Together."

Pickett is going next door in the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in South Side, which shouldn't make it too difficult to keep up with his former team.

The Heisman finalist said after being drafted that his final year at Pitt put him in the position to be a first-round pick. And for the Panthers, it put them in position to be champions. 

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Cam and Connor Heyward Are Already Hilarious Together

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Making Sense of George Pickens and Calvin Austin Selection

Steelers Bring in Two Candidates for Second-Round GM Interview

Steelers Sound Like Stephon Tuitt Will Return Soon

NFL Analyst Loves Steelers Draft Class

Steelers Draft Recap, Kazee Signing, Bush Departure

Kenny Pickett the Favorite to Win Steelers Starting QB Job

In This Article (2)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Panthers
Pittsburgh Panthers

Heyward brothers
News

Cam and Connor Heyward Are Already Hilarious Together

By Noah Strackbein8 minutes ago
Steelers mock 1.0 (37)
News

Steelers Bring in Two Candidates For Second-Round GM Interviews

By Noah Strackbein45 minutes ago
USATSI_13548561_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Sound Like Stephon Tuitt is Returning

By Noah Strackbein1 hour ago
Steelers mock 1.0 (36)
AllSteelers+

Making Sense of the George Pickens and Calvin Austin Selections

By Derrick Bell2 hours ago
USATSI_16898773_168388034_lowres
News

NFL Insider 'All In' on Steelers Rookie WRs

By Noah Strackbein17 hours ago
Steelers mock 1.0 (35)
News

NFL Analyst Loves Steelers Draft Class

By Noah Strackbein18 hours ago
USATSI_17393552_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

The End of the Road for Devin Bush and Steelers

By Noah Strackbein21 hours ago
USATSI_17385987_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

Debate: Should Steelers Move Chase Claypool to Slot?

By Noah StrackbeinMay 4, 2022