Steelers QB Kenny Pickett Sends 'Thank You' to Pitt
PITTSBURGH -- Kenny Pickett isn't going far, but the star Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback wanted to take time to assure every Pitt fan, teammate and coach knew how grateful he was for five years with the program.
Pickett, who was the Pittsburgh Steelers first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, posted a full-page thank you in the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, sending his thoughts to Pitt fans and members of the program.
"I will always treasure five years at the University of Pittsburgh. I want to thank all the coaches, players, staff, friends and especially the fans who supported me during my college career," Pickett wrote. "I am so proud that we accomplished our goal of winning a championship. WE did it. Together."
Pickett is going next door in the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in South Side, which shouldn't make it too difficult to keep up with his former team.
The Heisman finalist said after being drafted that his final year at Pitt put him in the position to be a first-round pick. And for the Panthers, it put them in position to be champions.
