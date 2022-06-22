Skip to main content

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett Still Working Despite Break

A six-week break means nothing for Pittsburgh Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers still have over a month before they report to Saint Vincent College in Latrobe for training camp, but rookie Kenny Pickett isn't taking the time to relax.

During his final interview before the six-week gap, Pickett made it clear that he still has plenty of work to do before arriving at the end of July. 

"Study more. I'm no where near where I need to be. I'm going to go home and work fundamental things before camp, study the playbook and kind of run through OTAs, mini camp - I have all the scripts. So, I'll go back through that. The works definitely going to continue."

Pickett also has plans to meet up with Mitch Trubisky during the break to work with the other Steelers quarterback. The two worked together down in Florida during the offseason and will continue that work down in the sun throughout the break. 

Pickett will likely walk into training camp maintaining that third-string status, but that could change over time. Offensive coordinator Matt Canada said there's a detailed plan on how and when each quarterback will get their opportunities this summer. 

That includes Pickett, Trubisky, Chris Oladokun and Mason Rudolph. 

