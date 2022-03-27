Skip to main content

Steelers GM Kevin Colbert Shuts Down Tyrann Mathieu Rumors

The Pittsburgh Steelers aren’t looking for Tyrann Mathieu.

Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert spoke in a conference call with local media, and put an end to rumors of the team’s pursuit for Tyrann Mathieu. 

“Our preference is always to add players coming off of their first contract or as close to their first contract as they can be,” Colbert said.

Mathieu will turn 30 years old before the start of the season and will sign his fifth NFL contract. 

Mathieu has been a hot topic amongst Pittsburgh Steelers fans and news outlets in recent weeks. The Steelers reportedly kicked the tires on a contract, and were considering Mathieu as one of three free agency options at safety. 

Colbert did say the Steelers have all their starting positions filled outside of strong safety. Terrell Edmunds could still return, but changed his Twitter account recently, removing all his Steelers information. 

