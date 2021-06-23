Steelers' Kevin Colbert Ranked as Best GM in NFL

Matt Miller of The Draft Scout released his rankings for all 32 general managers in the NFL, with Pittsburgh Steelers GM Kevin Colbert topping the list.

"Colbert successfully navigated replacing legendary head coach Bill Cowher with Mike Tomlin, he's overseen the roster for two Super Bowl wins, he's helped manage difficult personalities (Antonio Brown, Le'Veon Bell), kept a competitive roster around an expensive veteran quarterback (Ben Roethlisberger) and hit on draft picks high, low, and major trades (Minkah Fitzpatrick, Devin Bush) that have bolstered the roster," Miller writes.

Miller pins the Minkah Fitzpatrick trade as Colbert's best move and selecting Terrell Edmunds in the first round as his worst.

"Colbert hasn't hit on all his picks—Terrell Edmunds was a surprise first-rounder and the team didn't pick up his fifth-year option, and early 2000s misses like Rashard Mendenhall definitely hurt—but the Steelers' roster and winning continuity are a credit to Colbert's ability to acquire talent via the draft, trades and free agency," Miller writes. "Not to mention All-Pro and Hall of Fame caliber talents he's drafted like Roethlisberger, Troy Polamalu, Heath Miller, Maurkice Pouncey, Cameron Heyward, David DeCastro and T.J. Watt."

And ultimately, Miller says what happens after Ben Roethlisberger - if Colbert is still around - is what will define his career.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

