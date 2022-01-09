Steelers GM Kevin Colbert to Retire After Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers will replace their GM and quarterback this offseason.

Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert is expected to step down following the 2022 NFL Draft, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.

Colbert has worked on year-to-year deals for the last several seasons, with his current one running through the 2022 NFL Draft. Afterwards, he's reportedly told those close to him that he plans to step down from the job.

Colbert has held a front office position since 2000, winning two Super Bowls with the Steelers.

Pittsburgh has two candidates to replace Colbert in VP of football and business administration Omar Khan and pro scouting coordinator Brandon Hunt.

The Steelers will likely lose Colbert and starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger this offseason, starting a new chapter in Pittsburgh for the first time in 18 years.

