Steelers Announce GM Kevin Colbert is Stepping Down

The Pittsburgh Steelers will begin their search for a new general manager.

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers president Art Rooney II told reporters that general manager Kevin Colbert will step down following the 2022 NFL Draft. 

Colbert has been working on one-year deals for several seasons now, with his last one ending after the draft. Rooney said Colbert could continue with the Steelers on a lesser role throughout the 2022 season. 

“Kevin and I left the door open for him to fill an ongoing role after the draft,” Rooney said. “We will be conducting a search for a new GM starting immediately. We probably won’t make a hire until after the draft."

Colbert has held a front office position since 2000, winning two Super Bowls with the Steelers.

Pittsburgh has two candidates to replace Colbert in VP of football and business administration Omar Khan and pro scouting coordinator Brandon Hunt. 

