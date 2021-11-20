Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    Publish date:

    Steelers Place Kevin Dotson on IR

    The Pittsburgh Steelers will lose their left guard for at least the next three weeks.
    Author:

    PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed offensive lineman Kevin Dotson on Injured Reserve ahead of their game with the Los Angeles Chargers. 

    Dotson suffered a high-ankle sprain in Week 10 against the Detroit Lions and did not practice throughout the week. Head coach Mike Tomlin said Dotson wasn't ruled out of practice heading into the week but didn't expect much due to the injury. 

    The Steelers will now miss Dotson for at least the next three weeks before he's eligible to return. 

    During that time, they will operate with J.C. Hassenauer at left guard with B.J. Finney and Joe Haeg as possible backups. 

