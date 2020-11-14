Steelers Place Rookie Kevin Dotson on Reserve/COVID-19

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed rookie guard Kevin Dotson on their Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Dotson missed practice on Friday due to an illness. According to head coach Mike Tomlin, Dotson, and fellow rookie Anthony McFarland, weren't allowed at the facility due to their illnesses.

On Saturday, the team announced they are placing Dotson on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. They did not identify whether or not it was due to a positive test result.

The Steelers received four players back from the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday who were considered "high risk" contact. Tight end Vance McDonald received a positive COVID-19 test Monday morning, and the four players were found to be contact traced back to him.

They will be without assistant offensive line coach Adrian Klemm on Sunday due to illness as well.

To add to the roster, the Steelers promoted rookie safety Antoine Brooks Jr. to the 53-man roster. The sixth-round pick spent the first eight weeks on the practice squad.

The Steelers are scheduled to host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 10.

