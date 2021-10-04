Kevin Dotson Suffers Hip Injury vs. Packers

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin added Kevin Dotson to the injury report after the game.

Pittsburgh Steelers guard Kevin Dotson suffered a hip flexor injury against the Green Bay Packers in Week 4.

Dotson left the game in the fourth quarter after being evaluated with trainers on the field. Head coach Mike Tomlin said after the game that the Steelers didn't have much update but would continue to evaluate Dotson.

Tomlin is scheduled to speak with the media on Tuesday to provide more information.

The Steelers would turn to B.J. Finney and J.C. Hassenauer if Dotson misses any time. Pittsburgh did not have Rashaad Coward active against the Packers due to an ankle injury.

Cam Sutton also suffered an injury in Week 4.

