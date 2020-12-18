Kevin Dotson Continues to Miss Practice as Steelers Prep for Bengals

The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to be short-handed on the offensive line heading into Week 15.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers were without rookie guard Kevin Dotson for the second day this week as they prepare for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Dotson left the Steelers' game against the Buffalo Bills in Week 14 with a shoulder injury and did not return. Head coach Mike Tomlin said on Tuesday that he expected Dotson to miss time throughout the week but did not rule him out for Week 15.

The Steelers' practice was cut short on Wednesday due to weather. A formal practice report was not released stating which players practiced/didn't. Since then, Dotson has missed Thursday and Friday.

J.C. Hassenauer stepped in for Dotson and Matt Feiler, who the Steelers placed on Injured Reserve Monday, in Buffalo. Hassenauer started the previous two weeks at center while Maurkice Pouncey was on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Steelers will likely turn to Hassenauer against the Bengals if Dotson is unavailable. The team also signed offensive lineman Danny Isidora off the Kansas City Chief practice squad this week.

Isidora will be active for the Steelers for a minimum of three weeks after signing. The former fifth-round pick for the Minnesota Vikings will join Derwin Gray as the team's available backup linemen.

Cornerback Joe Haden (concussion), quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and safety Sean Davis (illness) were all full participants during Friday's practice.

Davis and Roethlisberger missed Thursday.

Running back James Conner (quad) returned as a limited participant after missing Thursday. Conner finished Week 14 with a quad injury but only carried the ball 10 times.

The Steelers will play the Bengals in Cincinnati on Monday night. The extra day means they will practice on Saturday.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.