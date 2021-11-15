Skip to main content
    • November 15, 2021
    Publish date:

    Steelers G Kevin Dotson Expected to Miss Multiple Weeks

    Kevin Dotson could be placed on IR.
    Author:

    Pittsburgh Steelers left guard Kevin Dotson is believed to have suffered a high-ankle sprain during Week 10 against the Detroit Lions, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. 

    Dotson left in the second half after limping off the field. He was treated on the sideline by trainers before being carted to the locker room. He didn’t put any weight on his right leg moving from the bench to the cart. 

    ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Dotson is expected to miss "multiple week" due to the injury and could be placed on Injured Reserve. 

    Dotson was replaced by J.C. Hassenauer. The Steelers did not make B.J. Finney available in Week 10 but have him and Joe Haeg as alternate options at guard. 

    Trai Turner also suffered an ankle injury agains the Lions. Head coach Mike Tomlin said he'd have more update on the extent Tuesday. 

