Steelers Add Kicker, DT to Practice Squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers added two new members to their practice squad.

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed kicker Josh Lambo and defensive tackle Khalil Davis to their practice squad.

Davis is the twin brother of Steelers' defensive tackle Carlos. The two played together at Nebraska and now find each other again in Pittsburgh. The team recently placed Carlos on Injured Reserve with a knee injury.

Lambo started the season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, making five of seven extra points in three games. He's played with the Jaguars since 2017 after spending his first two seasons with the Chargers.

To make room for the moves, they released defensive tackle Chris Slayton and promoted defensive end Taco Charlton to the active roster.

