Former Steelers LB Nearing Return From Injury

A former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker is on the road to recovery.

Stephen Thompson

Nov 2, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Kwon Alexander (54) reacts after making an interception in the end zone against the Tennessee Titans at Acrisure Stadium. Pittsburgh won 20-16. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports / Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
PITTSBURGH -- If the Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves needing help at inside linebacker some point this season, they could turn to a free agent that helped them fill an injury gap last season.

Kwon Alexander, who joined the Steelers late in training camp last summer and missed the final nine games of the season with an achilles injury, is back on the field and cutting in workouts without pads as he awaits a call from another NFL team. Alexander is currently a free agent but staying in shape ahead of the 2024 season.

Alexander was supposed to provide depth in the linebackers room behind Cole Holcomb and Elandon Roberts and did so for the first half of the season, particularly after Holcomb went down with an injury in Week 9. Alexander accounted for 41 tackles, 5 for a loss and 1 interception - the game-sealing play against the Tennessee Titans - before going down with his own injury.

The Steelers are much deeper on paper at inside linebacker than years past with Patrick Queen and Payton Wilson in place after a wild offseason, but you never know when depth will be needed and Alexander could be a cheap option to keep the position loaded.

