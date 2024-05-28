Former Steelers LB Nearing Return From Injury
PITTSBURGH -- If the Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves needing help at inside linebacker some point this season, they could turn to a free agent that helped them fill an injury gap last season.
Kwon Alexander, who joined the Steelers late in training camp last summer and missed the final nine games of the season with an achilles injury, is back on the field and cutting in workouts without pads as he awaits a call from another NFL team. Alexander is currently a free agent but staying in shape ahead of the 2024 season.
Alexander was supposed to provide depth in the linebackers room behind Cole Holcomb and Elandon Roberts and did so for the first half of the season, particularly after Holcomb went down with an injury in Week 9. Alexander accounted for 41 tackles, 5 for a loss and 1 interception - the game-sealing play against the Tennessee Titans - before going down with his own injury.
The Steelers are much deeper on paper at inside linebacker than years past with Patrick Queen and Payton Wilson in place after a wild offseason, but you never know when depth will be needed and Alexander could be a cheap option to keep the position loaded.
