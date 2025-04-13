Steelers Land Star QB in Blockbuster T.J. Watt Trade Proposal
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers made headlines for reasons outside of their quarterback search, but it was still not the news they were looking to make this offseason.
T.J. Watt sparked plenty of debate and conversation when he posted a cryptic post on Instagram of him giving the peace sign, seemingly out of nowhere. Immediately, everyone started debating if it had anything to do with contract negotiations going bad, which reports are claiming it might.
The tension between the two sides has stirred the conversation into potential trade destinations. And one former player believes the Steelers and San Francisco 49ers can pull off a blockbuster trade that works for both parties.
Former NFL player Chris Canty tossed out the idea while on ESPN Radio that the 49ers and Steelers should pull off a blockbuster trade with Brock Purdy and Watt, sending the quarterback to Pittsburgh and the former Defensive Player of the Year to San Francisco.
"Using T.J. Watt as a way to be able to pry Brock Purdy from San Francisco," Canty said on ESPN Radio's "UnSportsmanLike". "The 49ers gutted at defense, being able to add some help for Fred Warner and Nick Bosa. T.J. Watt in that group. [Robert] Saleh now back there as the defensive coordinator.
"[The 49ers] got the 11th overall pick, so they can presumably draft a quarterback if they don't have to give up that pick in the trade. I don't know how the 49ers say no to that."
Chances are that the Steelers and Watt are going to work things out and get a deal done before the season. It's early in the offseason to believe things are that south that it can't be fixed.
But with the looming questions at quarterback for the Steelers, any trade with an immediate starter at the position is going to be interesting.
