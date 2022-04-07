Skip to main content
NFL Draft

Steelers Landing Malik Willis Becoming a Trend Closer to NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to land Malik Willis.

The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to be linked to Malik Willis with their first pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. 

Earlier this week, the Steelers were projected to select Willis with their 20th-overall pick by ESPN's Todd McShay. Now, Good Morning Football's Peter Schrager also believes they'll land the Liberty quarterback.

"Willis could certainly go higher than 20th overall," Schrager writers. "I know at least one NFL head coach who said he's his No. 1 QB on the board. I do believe Pittsburgh is all in on Mitchell Trubisky. But with Willis slipping, Mike Tomlin and the Steelers front office select a QB with unlimited upside and a ton of charisma."

The Steelers have been interested in Willis throughout the draft process. They got many eyes during the Senior Bowl when they took extra time to talk to him and his family on the sideline. Then, they met with him at the NFL Combine and attended his Pro Day. 

Both mock drafts believe Pitt's Kenny Pickett is the first QB off the board. The Steelers have shown interest in Pickett as well as Desmond Ridder, Matt Corral and Sam Howell, who could all find themselves as first-round picks. 

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Diontae Johnson Demanding $90 Million From Steelers 

Should Steelers Trade Diontae Johnson?

Should Steelers Join WR Market?

Steelers Bring in Kyle Hamilton, Could He Really Slide?

Steelers Make Offer to Terrell Edmunds

Could Steelers Make DK Metcalf Trade Work?

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

USATSI_17302126_168388034_lowres (2)
News

Rumors Say Diontae Johnson Demanding $90 Million From Steelers

By Noah Strackbein1 hour ago
USATSI_15343051_168388034_lowres
News

Report: Steelers Will Add Safety Before Extending Minkah Fitzpatrick

By Noah Strackbein21 hours ago
Steelers mock 1.0 (25)
News

Steelers Join NFL at LSU Pro Day

By Noah Strackbein22 hours ago
USATSI_16886364_168388034_lowres (2)
AllSteelers+

Should Steelers Trade Diontae Johnson?

By Noah Strackbein23 hours ago
Steelers mock 1.0 (24)
Podcasts

Should Steelers Join WR Market?

By Noah Strackbein and Donnie Druin23 hours ago
USATSI_17064418_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

Steelers Bringing in Kyle Hamilton, Could He Really Slide?

By Derrick BellApr 5, 2022
USATSI_16605718_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Steelers Make Offer to Terrell Edmunds

By Noah StrackbeinApr 5, 2022
USATSI_17615678_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Still in Hunt for Tyrann Mathieu

By Noah StrackbeinApr 4, 2022