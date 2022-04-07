Steelers Landing Malik Willis Becoming a Trend Closer to NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to be linked to Malik Willis with their first pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Earlier this week, the Steelers were projected to select Willis with their 20th-overall pick by ESPN's Todd McShay. Now, Good Morning Football's Peter Schrager also believes they'll land the Liberty quarterback.

"Willis could certainly go higher than 20th overall," Schrager writers. "I know at least one NFL head coach who said he's his No. 1 QB on the board. I do believe Pittsburgh is all in on Mitchell Trubisky. But with Willis slipping, Mike Tomlin and the Steelers front office select a QB with unlimited upside and a ton of charisma."

The Steelers have been interested in Willis throughout the draft process. They got many eyes during the Senior Bowl when they took extra time to talk to him and his family on the sideline. Then, they met with him at the NFL Combine and attended his Pro Day.

Both mock drafts believe Pitt's Kenny Pickett is the first QB off the board. The Steelers have shown interest in Pickett as well as Desmond Ridder, Matt Corral and Sam Howell, who could all find themselves as first-round picks.

