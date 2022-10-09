Skip to main content

Steelers DT Larry Ogunjobi Suffers Back Injury vs. Bills

The Pittsburgh Steelers are now without their starting defensive end.

BUFFALO -- The Pittsburgh Steelers suffered their first injury of Week 5 as they take on the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. 

At the end of the first quarter, Steelers defensive end Larry Ogunjobi was seen walking to the locker room with trainers. He started the game but did not play the final series of the first quarter. 

The Steelers announced Ogunjobi suffered a back injury and is questionable to return.

Without Ogunjobi, the Steelers will rely on Chris Wormley at defensive end with DeMarvin Leal playing both outside and inside on the defensive line. 

Ogunjobi had 12 tackles on the season before leaving the game.

All Steelers will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

